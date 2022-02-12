HighTower Advisors LLC Has $5.15 Million Holdings in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) by 17.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,206 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,398 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $5,150,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 5.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,424,355 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $406,997,000 after purchasing an additional 190,399 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 50.1% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,450,916 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $299,379,000 after purchasing an additional 818,513 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 3.2% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,601,132 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $190,724,000 after purchasing an additional 49,873 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington in the second quarter worth $175,245,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 1.6% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,316,379 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $156,820,000 after purchasing an additional 21,343 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.33% of the company’s stock.

EXPD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Expeditors International of Washington from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $118.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.50.

EXPD opened at $107.22 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $123.37 and its 200 day moving average is $123.42. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $91.10 and a fifty-two week high of $137.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.86 and a beta of 0.87.

In related news, insider Eugene K. Alger sold 11,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.50, for a total transaction of $1,477,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Benjamin G. Clark sold 7,602 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.69, for a total transaction of $993,505.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc engages in the provision of global logistics services. The firm offers airfreight, ocean freight and ocean and customs brokerage and other services. It also provides customer solutions such as order management, time-definite transportation, warehousing and distribution, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance and customized logistics solutions.

