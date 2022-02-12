Natixis Has $1.61 Million Position in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Natixis lessened its stake in shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) by 93.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,252 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 49,499 shares during the quarter. Natixis’ holdings in Paycom Software were worth $1,612,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 59.0% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 62 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 0.4% in the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 7,217 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,578,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 1.2% in the third quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 2,931 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,453,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 1.0% in the third quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,098 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,032,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 5.1% in the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 879 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $436,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. 72.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PAYC opened at $349.56 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $371.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $443.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. Paycom Software, Inc. has a twelve month low of $296.68 and a twelve month high of $558.97. The firm has a market cap of $20.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.49, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.45.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The software maker reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.03. Paycom Software had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 22.57%. The business had revenue of $284.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $275.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $392.00 to $380.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $655.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Paycom Software in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $335.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Paycom Software in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $335.00 target price for the company. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $575.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Paycom Software has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $433.21.

Paycom Software, Inc provides comprehensive, cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software solutions delivered as Software-as-a-Service. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the complete employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. Its solutions requires virtually no customization and is based on a core system of record maintained in a single database for all HCM functions, including talent acquisition, time and labor management, payroll, talent management and human resources management applications.

