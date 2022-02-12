Natixis Acquires New Stake in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

Natixis acquired a new stake in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 24,364 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,691,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in SS&C Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in SS&C Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in SS&C Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in SS&C Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 95.7% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,137 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.90% of the company’s stock.

SSNC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SS&C Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on SS&C Technologies in a report on Friday, January 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded SS&C Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $86.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on SS&C Technologies from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on SS&C Technologies from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.11.

Shares of SSNC opened at $76.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $80.60 and a 200-day moving average of $76.94. The company has a market cap of $19.43 billion, a PE ratio of 27.39 and a beta of 1.61. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $62.93 and a one year high of $84.85.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The technology company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.05. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 15.04% and a return on equity of 21.12%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 4.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th were given a $0.2426 dividend. This is a boost from SS&C Technologies’s previous dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 15th. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.67%.

About SS&C Technologies

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the development and provision of software solutions to the financial services and healthcare industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific and Japan, Canada, and the Americas, excluding the United States and Canada.

