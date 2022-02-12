Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Stock Holdings Raised by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 59.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 291,811 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 108,416 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $38,646,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,812,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,267,828,000 after purchasing an additional 79,676 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 71.0% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,992,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,069,172,000 after purchasing an additional 3,317,476 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,483,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $724,406,000 after purchasing an additional 38,402 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,455,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,061,000 after purchasing an additional 438,293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,816,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,514,000 after purchasing an additional 723,357 shares during the last quarter. 72.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Todd Maclin purchased 2,000 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $136.01 per share, with a total value of $272,020.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $113.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $148.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $148.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $145.00 to $138.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $134.38.

Shares of NYSE:KMB opened at $132.33 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $139.21 and a 200-day moving average of $136.17. The firm has a market cap of $44.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.69, a P/E/G ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.51. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a twelve month low of $125.27 and a twelve month high of $145.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.05.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.90 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 9.33% and a return on equity of 284.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.69 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a $1.16 dividend. This is a positive change from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.07%.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional (KCP). The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

