Franklin Resources Inc. Grows Position in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) by 7,835.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 265,598 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 262,251 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $40,229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its position in Darden Restaurants by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 5,467 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $798,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Rossmore Private Capital raised its position in Darden Restaurants by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 2,125 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Darden Restaurants by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 18,602 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. raised its position in Darden Restaurants by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 4,161 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $630,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC raised its position in Darden Restaurants by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 1,622 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. 89.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DRI. MKM Partners decreased their target price on Darden Restaurants from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $154.00 target price (down from $156.00) on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Darden Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Raymond James decreased their target price on Darden Restaurants from $172.50 to $156.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Stephens decreased their target price on Darden Restaurants from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Darden Restaurants has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.78.

Shares of NYSE DRI opened at $144.40 on Friday. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 52 week low of $126.40 and a 52 week high of $164.28. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $144.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $146.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $18.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.45.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 17th. The restaurant operator reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 30.83% and a net margin of 10.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 7.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 10th were given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 7th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.95%.

In other news, CEO Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 76,725 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.38, for a total transaction of $11,691,355.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director M Shan Atkins sold 3,123 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.11, for a total value of $471,916.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company, which engages in the provision of restaurant services. It operates through the following segments: Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining, and Other Business. The Olive Garden segment is the largest full-service dining Italian restaurant operator.

