RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI) Shares Sold by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP lessened its position in RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI) by 17.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,064 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,059 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in RLI were worth $508,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in RLI by 5.5% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,298,396 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $344,981,000 after purchasing an additional 170,655 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in RLI by 11.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 714,335 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $74,712,000 after purchasing an additional 75,556 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in RLI by 1.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,431,660 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $463,507,000 after purchasing an additional 67,439 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in RLI by 1,032.0% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 66,847 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,992,000 after purchasing an additional 60,942 shares during the period. Finally, Karani Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in RLI in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,360,000. 80.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of RLI stock opened at $99.03 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a PE ratio of 16.21 and a beta of 0.39. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. RLI Corp. has a twelve month low of $98.25 and a twelve month high of $117.84.

RLI (NYSE:RLI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The insurance provider reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.36. RLI had a net margin of 23.69% and a return on equity of 14.52%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that RLI Corp. will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on RLI shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of RLI from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $109.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of RLI from $130.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of RLI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of RLI from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd.

RLI Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Casualty, Property and Surety. The Casualty segment offers healthcare and transportation insurance. The Property segment consists of commercial fire, earthquake, difference in conditions, marine, facultative and treaty reinsurance, including crop and select personal lines policies, including pet insurance and homeowners reinsurance services.

