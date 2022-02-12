GSA Capital Partners LLP Sells 4,388 Shares of Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO)

GSA Capital Partners LLP cut its holdings in Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO) by 41.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,319 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,388 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Domo were worth $534,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Domo in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Domo in the 2nd quarter worth about $60,000. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Domo in the 2nd quarter worth about $121,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Domo during the 2nd quarter valued at about $142,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Domo by 42.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.11% of the company’s stock.

In other Domo news, EVP Catherine Wong sold 5,104 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.16, for a total value of $261,120.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 14.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on DOMO shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Domo in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Domo from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Domo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.40.

Domo stock opened at $48.87 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.39 and a beta of 2.70. Domo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.76 and a 1 year high of $98.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $47.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.52.

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $65.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.31 million. Domo’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.75) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Domo, Inc. will post -3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Domo Company Profile

Domo, Inc designs, develops, and markets executive management software solutions. It offers customized software tools for business operations, customer relationship management, human resources, and financial reporting. The company was founded by Joshua G. James in September 2010 and is headquartered in American Fork, UT.

