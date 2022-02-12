MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT) Shares Purchased by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT) by 119.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,547,660 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 841,218 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in MakeMyTrip were worth $42,081,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in MakeMyTrip by 33.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 248,607 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,471,000 after acquiring an additional 62,249 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in MakeMyTrip by 58.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 64,518 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,939,000 after acquiring an additional 23,707 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in MakeMyTrip by 507.2% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,354 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in MakeMyTrip in the 2nd quarter valued at about $230,000. Finally, Boston Common Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in MakeMyTrip by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 48,259 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,450,000 after acquiring an additional 8,310 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.83% of the company’s stock.

Get MakeMyTrip alerts:

NASDAQ:MMYT opened at $26.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 2.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -78.03 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.88. MakeMyTrip Limited has a fifty-two week low of $22.22 and a fifty-two week high of $39.01.

MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.07). MakeMyTrip had a negative return on equity of 4.26% and a negative net margin of 12.95%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.03) EPS. Research analysts forecast that MakeMyTrip Limited will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MMYT has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of MakeMyTrip from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MakeMyTrip from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of MakeMyTrip from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th.

About MakeMyTrip

MakeMyTrip Ltd. is an online travel company. Its services and products include air ticketing, hotels and packages, rail tickets, bus tickets, car hire, experiences and ancillary travel requirements such as facilitating access to third-party travel insurance and visa processing. The company’s brands include MakeMyTrip, goibibo, and redbus.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMYT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT).

Receive News & Ratings for MakeMyTrip Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MakeMyTrip and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.