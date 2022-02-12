NextMart, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NXMR) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

NextMart, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NXMR) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,400 shares, a growth of 1,580.0% from the January 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,285,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS NXMR opened at $0.08 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.03. NextMart has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.11.

About NextMart

NextMart, Inc engages in the art theme products sells and art themed real estate development business. It business operations include art event & art media direct marketing, design & marketing of art-themed products lines created for existing luxury and high-end goods & brands and art themed real estate development.

