Barings Participation Investors (NYSE:MPV) Short Interest Update

Barings Participation Investors (NYSE:MPV) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a growth of 1,400.0% from the January 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Barings Participation Investors by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 503,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,946,000 after purchasing an additional 58,468 shares during the last quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Barings Participation Investors by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC now owns 383,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,298,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Barings Participation Investors by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 296,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,092,000 after purchasing an additional 16,430 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Barings Participation Investors by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 139,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,064,000 after purchasing an additional 10,677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Barings Participation Investors by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 137,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,887,000 after purchasing an additional 3,565 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Barings Participation Investors alerts:

Shares of NYSE MPV opened at $13.80 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.14. Barings Participation Investors has a fifty-two week low of $11.97 and a fifty-two week high of $15.28.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 30th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 29th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.80%.

Barings Participation Investors Company Profile

Barings Participation Investors is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Barings LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in below-investment grade, long-term corporate debt obligations which are directly purchased from its issuers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Barings Participation Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barings Participation Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.