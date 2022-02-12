Short Interest in SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY) Grows By 1,211.1%

SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY) saw a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,800 shares, a growth of 1,211.1% from the January 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days.

SSAAY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of SSAB AB (publ) in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of SSAB AB (publ) in a report on Monday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of SSAB AB (publ) in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SSAB AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of SSAB AB (publ) from SEK 49.80 to SEK 49.60 in a report on Friday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.43.

OTCMKTS:SSAAY opened at $3.02 on Friday. SSAB AB has a twelve month low of $2.10 and a twelve month high of $3.45. The company has a market cap of $6.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

SSAB AB engages in producing steel and construction solutions. It operates through the following five segments: SSAB Special Steels, SSAB Europe, SSAB Americas, Tibnor and Ruukki Construction. The SSAB Special Steels segment market and sell quenched and tempered steels and hot rolled. The SSAB Europe segment focuses in the strip, plate, and tubular products.

