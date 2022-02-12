AcuityAds Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ATY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of AcuityAds Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ATY) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $8.40.

ATY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Lake Street Capital lowered AcuityAds from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on AcuityAds from $8.00 to $4.50 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Roth Capital reduced their price target on AcuityAds from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. TD Securities raised AcuityAds from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on AcuityAds in a research report on Monday, February 7th. They set a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

ATY opened at $2.78 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $168.84 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.45. AcuityAds has a one year low of $2.43 and a one year high of $25.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 5.05 and a current ratio of 5.05.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ATY. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in shares of AcuityAds during the 2nd quarter worth about $903,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in AcuityAds in the 2nd quarter valued at about $342,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in AcuityAds in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,665,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in AcuityAds in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, FMR LLC purchased a new position in AcuityAds in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,513,000. 18.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AcuityAds

AcuityAds Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of digital advertising solutions. It focuses on self-serve programmatic marketing platform. It offers video advertising, self-serve advertising technology, and mobile advertising. The company was founded by Tal Hayek, Nathan Mekuz, Rachel Kapcan, and Joe Ontman on October 9, 2009 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

