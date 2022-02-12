American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) Hits New 12-Month High at $44.04

American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $44.04 and last traded at $44.04, with a volume of 4073 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $43.04.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AEL. Piper Sandler raised American Equity Investment Life from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded American Equity Investment Life from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on American Equity Investment Life from $37.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on American Equity Investment Life from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on American Equity Investment Life from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.58.

Get American Equity Investment Life alerts:

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.03. The company has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a PE ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 29th were paid a $0.34 dividend. This is an increase from American Equity Investment Life’s previous annual dividend of $0.18. This represents a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 26th. American Equity Investment Life’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.47%.

In related news, CEO Anant Bhalla sold 10,214 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.64, for a total transaction of $302,742.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Ronald James Grensteiner sold 10,894 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.05, for a total value of $458,092.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,108 shares of company stock worth $1,582,836 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AEL. River Road Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 43.7% in the 3rd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 5,321,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $157,347,000 after purchasing an additional 1,617,859 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 271.3% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,404,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,397,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026,365 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 51.0% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,658,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $85,924,000 after purchasing an additional 897,354 shares in the last quarter. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new stake in American Equity Investment Life in the 4th quarter valued at about $22,212,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in American Equity Investment Life in the 4th quarter valued at about $12,708,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.37% of the company’s stock.

American Equity Investment Life Company Profile (NYSE:AEL)

American Equity Investment Life Holding Co engages in the development and sale of fixed index and fixed rate annuity products. It focuses on the following portfolios: commercial mortgage loans, agricultural mortgage loans, and residential mortgage loans. The company was founded by David J. Noble on December 15, 1995 and is headquartered in West Des Moines, IA.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for American Equity Investment Life Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Equity Investment Life and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.