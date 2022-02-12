Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) Trading Up 7.6%

Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA)’s share price was up 7.6% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $15.02 and last traded at $14.96. Approximately 38,818 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 1,611,312 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.90.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on AVYA shares. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Avaya from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet cut shares of Avaya from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday. BWS Financial reduced their target price on shares of Avaya from $40.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Avaya from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Avaya from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.13.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of -54.74 and a beta of 1.46.

Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.27). Avaya had a positive return on equity of 79.31% and a negative net margin of 0.44%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Avaya Holdings Corp. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Kevin Speed sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.03, for a total transaction of $200,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Stephen Spears sold 23,748 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.58, for a total transaction of $488,733.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 173,748 shares of company stock valued at $3,699,784. Corporate insiders own 2.51% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Avaya during the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in Avaya by 17.8% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its position in Avaya by 127.0% during the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 5,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 3,071 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Avaya during the fourth quarter valued at $123,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Avaya during the second quarter valued at $135,000.

Avaya Holdings Corp. is a global provider of digital communications products, solutions, and services for businesses. It operates through the following segments: Products & Solutions and Services. The Products & Solutions segment develops, markets, and sells unified communications and collaboration and contact center solutions, offered on-premise, in the cloud, or as a hybrid solution.

