Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) Trading Up 7.6%

Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA)’s share price was up 7.6% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $15.02 and last traded at $14.96. Approximately 38,818 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 1,611,312 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.90.
A number of research analysts recently weighed in on AVYA shares. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Avaya from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet cut shares of Avaya from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday. BWS Financial reduced their target price on shares of Avaya from $40.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Avaya from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Avaya from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.13.
The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of -54.74 and a beta of 1.46.
In related news, CAO Kevin Speed sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.03, for a total transaction of $200,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Stephen Spears sold 23,748 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.58, for a total transaction of $488,733.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 173,748 shares of company stock valued at $3,699,784. Corporate insiders own 2.51% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Avaya during the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in Avaya by 17.8% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its position in Avaya by 127.0% during the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 5,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 3,071 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Avaya during the fourth quarter valued at $123,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Avaya during the second quarter valued at $135,000.
About Avaya (NYSE:AVYA)
Avaya Holdings Corp. is a global provider of digital communications products, solutions, and services for businesses. It operates through the following segments: Products & Solutions and Services. The Products & Solutions segment develops, markets, and sells unified communications and collaboration and contact center solutions, offered on-premise, in the cloud, or as a hybrid solution.
