Arteris (NASDAQ:AIP) Shares Gap Down to $16.09

Arteris Inc (NASDAQ:AIP) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $16.09, but opened at $14.96. Arteris shares last traded at $16.61, with a volume of 645 shares.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Northland Securities assumed coverage on Arteris in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Arteris in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Arteris in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Arteris in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on Arteris in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Arteris currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.80.

Get Arteris alerts:

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.33.

Arteris (NASDAQ:AIP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 30th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $8.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.07 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Arteris Inc will post -1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Arteris during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Arteris during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Arteris in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in shares of Arteris in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Arteris in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $231,000.

Arteris Company Profile (NASDAQ:AIP)

Arteris IP is a provider of System IP consisting of NoC interconnect and other IP as well as IP Deployment software which accelerate creation of SoC type semiconductors. Arteris IP is based in CAMPBELL, Calif.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Arteris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arteris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.