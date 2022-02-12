iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust (NYSEARCA:GSG) Hits New 1-Year High at $19.83

iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust (NYSEARCA:GSG)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $19.83 and last traded at $19.80, with a volume of 44875 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $19.63.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.13.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust by 134.6% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610 shares in the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust by 122.9% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 2,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,577 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust by 19,306.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 6,178 shares in the last quarter. 45.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust (The Trust) is an investment trust that issues units of beneficial interest (shares) representing fractional undivided beneficial interests in its net assets. The Trust’s objective is to track the results of a fully collateralized investment in futures contracts on an index composed of a diversified group of commodities futures and to track the investment returns of the index before payment of the Trust’s expenses and liabilities.

