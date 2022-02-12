iShares India 50 ETF (NASDAQ:INDY) Sees Large Volume Increase

iShares India 50 ETF (NASDAQ:INDY) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 4,242 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 71,832 shares.The stock last traded at $47.25 and had previously closed at $47.42.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $47.76 and its 200 day moving average is $49.92.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 14th were paid a $3.361 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 13th. This is an increase from iShares India 50 ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.01.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in iShares India 50 ETF by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 13,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $638,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in iShares India 50 ETF by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 10,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,000 after buying an additional 493 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in iShares India 50 ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 30,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,435,000 after buying an additional 582 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its stake in iShares India 50 ETF by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 5,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 675 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares India 50 ETF by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the period.

iShares India 50 ETF Company Profile (NASDAQ:INDY)

iShares India 50 ETF, formerly iShares S&P India Nifty 50 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P CNX Nifty Index (the Index). The Index measures the equity performance of the top 50 companies by market capitalization that trade in the Indian market.

