iShares India 50 ETF (NASDAQ:INDY) Sees Large Volume Increase

iShares India 50 ETF (NASDAQ:INDY) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 4,242 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 71,832 shares.The stock last traded at $47.25 and had previously closed at $47.42.
The company’s 50 day moving average is $47.76 and its 200 day moving average is $49.92.
The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 14th were paid a $3.361 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 13th. This is an increase from iShares India 50 ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.01.
iShares India 50 ETF Company Profile (NASDAQ:INDY)
iShares India 50 ETF, formerly iShares S&P India Nifty 50 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P CNX Nifty Index (the Index). The Index measures the equity performance of the top 50 companies by market capitalization that trade in the Indian market.
