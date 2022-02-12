21Vianet Group (NASDAQ:VNET) Sees Large Volume Increase

21Vianet Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET) shares saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 56,142 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 2,461,821 shares.The stock last traded at $8.43 and had previously closed at $8.54.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. HSBC upgraded shares of 21Vianet Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.40 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of 21Vianet Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $32.80 to $11.50 in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of 21Vianet Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.78.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.72 and its 200-day moving average is $14.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of -6.50 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

21Vianet Group (NASDAQ:VNET) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $242.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $238.32 million. 21Vianet Group had a negative net margin of 8.26% and a negative return on equity of 6.61%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that 21Vianet Group, Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of 21Vianet Group by 329.1% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,446 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in shares of 21Vianet Group by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 37,400 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $858,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of 21Vianet Group by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 195,720 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in 21Vianet Group by 8.0% in the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 27,711 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $480,000 after buying an additional 2,062 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its position in 21Vianet Group by 16.8% during the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 16,684 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.27% of the company’s stock.

VNET Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of carrier-neutral internet data center services. Its services include interconnectivity, colocation or data center managed hosting services, and cloud services. The company was founded by Sheng Chen and Jun Zhang on October 16, 1999 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

