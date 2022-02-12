21Vianet Group (NASDAQ:VNET) Sees Strong Trading Volume

21Vianet Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 56,142 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 2,461,821 shares.The stock last traded at $8.43 and had previously closed at $8.54.

VNET has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of 21Vianet Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of 21Vianet Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $32.80 to $11.50 in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of 21Vianet Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.40 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.78.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.50 and a beta of 0.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.72 and a 200 day moving average of $14.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

21Vianet Group (NASDAQ:VNET) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. 21Vianet Group had a negative return on equity of 6.61% and a negative net margin of 8.26%. The firm had revenue of $242.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $238.32 million. Analysts predict that 21Vianet Group, Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VNET. Andra AP fonden bought a new position in shares of 21Vianet Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,984,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of 21Vianet Group by 64.0% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,875,915 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $67,092,000 after purchasing an additional 1,512,553 shares during the last quarter. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of 21Vianet Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $16,730,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of 21Vianet Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $162,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of 21Vianet Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $436,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.27% of the company’s stock.

VNET Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of carrier-neutral internet data center services. Its services include interconnectivity, colocation or data center managed hosting services, and cloud services. The company was founded by Sheng Chen and Jun Zhang on October 16, 1999 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

