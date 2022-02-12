Citigroup Begins Coverage on Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO)

Citigroup began coverage on shares of Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $5.00 price target on the energy company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Gevo from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $5.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th.

NASDAQ:GEVO opened at $3.48 on Wednesday. Gevo has a 12 month low of $2.81 and a 12 month high of $15.57. The firm has a market cap of $702.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.67 and a beta of 3.11. The company has a quick ratio of 13.07, a current ratio of 13.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.21 and its 200-day moving average is $5.61.

Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The energy company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07). Gevo had a negative return on equity of 10.81% and a negative net margin of 5,113.13%. The business had revenue of $0.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.08) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Gevo will post -0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GEVO. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Gevo in the second quarter worth about $78,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Gevo in the second quarter valued at $164,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Gevo by 646.7% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 129,736 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $943,000 after acquiring an additional 112,362 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Gevo by 297.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,894,040 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $101,011,000 after acquiring an additional 10,394,911 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Gevo by 743.2% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 685,333 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,983,000 after acquiring an additional 604,055 shares during the period. 34.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gevo Company Profile

Gevo, Inc is a renewable chemicals and next generation biofuels company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of renewable alternatives to petroleum-based products. It operates through the following segments: Gevo; Gevo Development and Agri-Energy. The Gevo segment focuses in the research and development activities related to the future production of isobutanol, including the development of the firm’s proprietary biocatalysts, the production and sale of renewable jet and other fuels, the retrofit process, and the next generation of chemicals and biofuels that will be based on the company’s isobutanol technology.

