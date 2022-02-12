VOXX International Co. (NASDAQ:VOXX) Chairman Sells $225,420.00 in Stock

VOXX International Co. (NASDAQ:VOXX) Chairman John J. Shalam sold 17,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total transaction of $225,420.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ VOXX opened at $12.13 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $289.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.76 and a beta of 1.33. VOXX International Co. has a one year low of $8.51 and a one year high of $27.78.

VOXX International (NASDAQ:VOXX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 10th. The auto parts company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $191.87 million for the quarter. VOXX International had a negative net margin of 2.47% and a negative return on equity of 3.75%.

Separately, Imperial Capital initiated coverage on shares of VOXX International in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VOXX. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in VOXX International by 4.0% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 26,227 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in VOXX International by 3.7% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 42,539 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of VOXX International by 2.5% during the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 65,926 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $924,000 after buying an additional 1,580 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of VOXX International by 122.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,829 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 2,104 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in VOXX International by 36.8% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 10,897 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 2,929 shares during the period. 58.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Voxx International Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of consumer electronic products. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Electronics, Consumer Electronics, and Biometrics. The Automotive Electronics segment offers products including entertainment devices, automotive security, remote start systems, mobile multimedia devices, and car-link smartphone telematics applications.

