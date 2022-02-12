Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) Price Target Lowered to $64.00 at Piper Sandler

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) had its target price cut by Piper Sandler from $68.00 to $64.00 in a report published on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the technology company’s stock.

ZG has been the topic of several other research reports. cut their price target on Zillow Group from $165.00 to $120.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Zillow Group from $105.00 to $85.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wedbush upgraded Zillow Group from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup cut Zillow Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the stock from $185.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their price target on Zillow Group from $95.00 to $76.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zillow Group currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $101.75.

Shares of ZG opened at $53.92 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $55.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.28. The stock has a market cap of $13.74 billion, a PE ratio of -61.98 and a beta of 1.44. Zillow Group has a 12 month low of $44.08 and a 12 month high of $212.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The technology company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.48) by $1.06. The company had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.29 billion. Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 3.07% and a negative net margin of 4.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 392.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Zillow Group will post -2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 940,053 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,410,000 after purchasing an additional 184,507 shares in the last quarter. K2 Principal Fund L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Zillow Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,340,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 126,013 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,841,000 after purchasing an additional 8,497 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Zillow Group during the 4th quarter worth $1,068,000. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Zillow Group during the 4th quarter worth $225,000. 20.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Zillow Group

Zillow Group, Inc engages in the provision of real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the web. It operates through the following segments: Internet, Media & Technology (IMT), Homes and Mortgages segment. The IMT segment includes premier agent, rentals and new construction marketplaces, as well as dotloop, display and other advertising and business software solutions.

