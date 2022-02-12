Jupiter Fund Management (LON:JUP) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt restated their add rating on shares of Jupiter Fund Management (LON:JUP) in a report published on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Peel Hunt currently has a GBX 280 ($3.79) price objective on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed an underweight rating and set a GBX 280 ($3.79) price objective on shares of Jupiter Fund Management in a research report on Monday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Jupiter Fund Management to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the company from GBX 345 ($4.67) to GBX 290 ($3.92) in a report on Wednesday, January 12th.

Jupiter Fund Management stock opened at GBX 226.40 ($3.06) on Friday. Jupiter Fund Management has a fifty-two week low of GBX 221.40 ($2.99) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 309.40 ($4.18). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.67, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 244.54 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 254.50. The company has a market capitalization of £1.25 billion and a PE ratio of 10.20.

Jupiter Fund Management Plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm manages mutual funds, hedge funds, client focused portfolios, and multi-manager products for its clients. It invests in the public equity markets across U.K., Europe and global emerging markets. The firm also invests in fixed income markets, fund of funds products, hedge funds, and absolute return funds.

