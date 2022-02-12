Wealthspire Advisors LLC Sells 126 Shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC reduced its position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA) by 5.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,274 shares of the company’s stock after selling 126 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Patriot Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $771,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hudock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 6.9% during the third quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 1,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 2.4% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 9,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $998,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 9,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $969,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF alerts:

Shares of ITA opened at $105.18 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.77. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 1 year low of $145.00 and a 1 year high of $206.56.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.