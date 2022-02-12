Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Can Acquires Shares of 35,800 Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Can acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 35,800 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $5,299,000. Alibaba Group makes up about 0.2% of Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Can’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Community Bank N.A. purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. boosted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 150.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 250 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 21.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Alibaba Group stock opened at $122.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $331.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 12 month low of $108.70 and a 12 month high of $274.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $122.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $149.72.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The specialty retailer reported $11.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $9.74. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 15.27%. The company had revenue of $200.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.32 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.19 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James lowered their target price on Alibaba Group from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. CLSA reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Alibaba Group from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Alibaba Group from $234.00 to $216.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alibaba Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $213.66.

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media & Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

