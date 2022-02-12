Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Purchases 26,816 Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lifted its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) by 108.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 51,652 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,816 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $736,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HPE. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 52.8% in the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,186 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,447 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 13.7% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 239,933 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,498,000 after acquiring an additional 28,987 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 71.4% in the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 210,843 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,074,000 after acquiring an additional 87,800 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 12.3% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 149,002 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,172,000 after acquiring an additional 16,365 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1,161.0% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,341,256 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,556,000 after acquiring an additional 1,234,889 shares during the period. 82.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on HPE shares. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.81.

Shares of NYSE:HPE opened at $17.20 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.24 and a 200 day moving average of $15.26. The stock has a market cap of $22.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.16. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 12 month low of $12.99 and a 12 month high of $17.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 30th. The technology company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 12.33% and a return on equity of 19.59%. The company had revenue of $7.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is presently 18.75%.

In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, SVP Neil B. Macdonald sold 16,486 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.17, for a total transaction of $250,092.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Thomas E. Black, Jr. sold 17,078 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.80, for a total transaction of $269,832.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 367,299 shares of company stock valued at $6,116,248. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co is a global edge-to-cloud company, which engages in the provision of information technology, technology and enterprise products, solutions, and services. It operates through the following segments: Compute, High Performance Computing & Artificial Intelligence (HPC & AI), Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

