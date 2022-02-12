Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Purchases New Stake in Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 11,810 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $690,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Ameresco by 356.9% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 530 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Ameresco by 674.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 542 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the period. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Ameresco in the second quarter worth $45,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Ameresco in the second quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Pacitti Group Inc. increased its position in Ameresco by 22.1% in the second quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 3,295 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 596 shares during the period. 50.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AMRC stock opened at $52.28 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.33. Ameresco, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.70 and a fifty-two week high of $101.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

In related news, EVP Robert Georgeoff sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.89, for a total transaction of $751,120.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Nicole E. Bulgarino sold 19,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.35, for a total value of $1,827,573.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 55.86% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. increased their target price on Ameresco from $73.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Raymond James raised Ameresco from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. B. Riley increased their price target on Ameresco from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Ameresco from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised Ameresco from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.64.

Ameresco, Inc engages in the provision of energy services, including energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations throughout North America and Europe. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Regions, U.S. Federal, Canada, Non-Solar Distributed Generation (DG), and All Other.

