Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Sells 41,629 Shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd cut its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) by 80.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,048 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,629 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in Darling Ingredients were worth $722,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 93.0% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in Darling Ingredients in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in Darling Ingredients in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 2,733.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. 93.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DAR opened at $65.21 on Friday. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a twelve month low of $58.70 and a twelve month high of $85.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a fifty day moving average of $65.01 and a 200-day moving average of $71.22. The stock has a market cap of $10.55 billion, a PE ratio of 20.25 and a beta of 1.15.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.05. Darling Ingredients had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 18.35%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. Darling Ingredients’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 3.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on DAR shares. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients from $86.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. UBS Group raised shares of Darling Ingredients from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $109.00 price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Darling Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.40.

Darling Ingredients Profile

Darling Ingredients, Inc engages in the development and production of natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. It operates through the following segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. The Feed Ingredients segment includes ingredients business such as fats and proteins used cooking oil, trap grease and food residuals collection, the Rothsay ingredients, and the ingredients and specialty products.

