Insider Selling: Zymergen Inc. (NASDAQ:ZY) Insider Sells 5,435 Shares of Stock

Zymergen Inc. (NASDAQ:ZY) insider Zachariah Serber sold 5,435 shares of Zymergen stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.33, for a total value of $23,533.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Zachariah Serber also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 31st, Zachariah Serber sold 5,435 shares of Zymergen stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.03, for a total value of $27,338.05.

On Monday, January 24th, Zachariah Serber sold 21,730 shares of Zymergen stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.76, for a total value of $103,434.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZY opened at $4.06 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.12 and its 200 day moving average is $10.54. Zymergen Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.05 and a 1 year high of $52.00.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Zymergen by 99.9% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Zymergen during the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Zymergen by 1,265.1% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 3,985 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in Zymergen during the 2nd quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Zymergen during the 3rd quarter valued at about $66,000. 48.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Zymergen from $12.00 to $10.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. HSBC raised Zymergen from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.50 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Cowen assumed coverage on Zymergen in a research report on Friday, October 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Zymergen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, January 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Zymergen presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.11.

Zymergen Company Profile

Zymergen Inc designs, engineers, and optimizes microbes for industrial applications in United States, Asia, and Europe. The company has a platform that treats the genome as a search space, to identify genetic changes that improve the economics for its customers' bio-based products for a range of industries, including chemicals and materials, agriculture, and pharmaceuticals.

