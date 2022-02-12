Reward Minerals Ltd (ASX:RWD) Insider Purchases A$19,068.89 in Stock

Reward Minerals Ltd (ASX:RWD) insider Michael Ruane bought 167,271 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of A$0.11 ($0.08) per share, with a total value of A$19,068.89 ($13,524.04).

Michael Ruane also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Reward Minerals alerts:

On Wednesday, January 19th, Michael Ruane acquired 245,000 shares of Reward Minerals stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$0.13 ($0.09) per share, with a total value of A$31,360.00 ($22,241.13).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.75, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.88.

Reward Minerals Ltd engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Australia. Its flagship project is its 100% owned Lake Disappointment sulphate of Potash Project that includes approximately 5,000 square kilometers of granted tenements located in the Little Sandy Desert, Western Australia.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Reward Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reward Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.