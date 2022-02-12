Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp Cuts Position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp trimmed its position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 15.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,178 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 399 shares during the quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in YUM. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at about $392,000. Dohj LLC raised its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 13,838 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,729,000 after buying an additional 2,210 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 75.7% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 131,056 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $16,029,000 after buying an additional 56,478 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at about $273,000. Finally, Natixis purchased a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,747,000. Institutional investors own 78.59% of the company’s stock.

In other Yum! Brands news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,411 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.90, for a total transaction of $177,644.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,433 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.12, for a total value of $183,595.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,296 shares of company stock worth $552,919 in the last ninety days. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE YUM opened at $122.07 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $35.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.09. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.94 and a 12-month high of $139.85. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $129.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $128.57.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The restaurant operator reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.07). Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 17.76% and a net margin of 24.50%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is currently 38.54%.

YUM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on Yum! Brands in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Yum! Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Atlantic Securities upgraded Yum! Brands from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $151.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Barclays raised their price objective on Yum! Brands from $133.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Yum! Brands from $147.00 to $144.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Yum! Brands has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.88.

Yum! Brands, Inc operates as a service restaurant company. The firm engages in the development, operation, franchise, and licenses a system of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: KFC Division, Pizza Hut Division, Taco Bell Division, and Habit Burger Grill Division. The KFC Division segment comprises of all operations of the KFC concept.

