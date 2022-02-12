Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp Acquires New Holdings in Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVIR)

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVIR) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 6,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AVIR. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in Atea Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. SouthState Corp bought a new position in Atea Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth approximately $70,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Atea Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $105,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals by 530.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 5,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals by 435.5% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 6,571 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.56% of the company’s stock.

Atea Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $6.74 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.37. Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.02 and a 12-month high of $89.46.

Atea Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVIR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.29). Atea Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 11.89% and a return on equity of 4.27%. The company had revenue of $32.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.74) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Polly A. Murphy acquired 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.57 per share, for a total transaction of $102,840.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 18.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. SVB Leerink reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $61.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th.

Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focused on discovering, developing, and commercializing antiviral therapeutics for patients suffering from viral infections. Its lead product candidate is AT-527, a novel antiviral agent that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with COVID-19.

