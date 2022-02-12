Sherritt International (TSE:S) Rating Reiterated by National Bank Financial

Sherritt International (TSE:S)‘s stock had its “sector perform spec overwgt” rating reissued by equities researchers at National Bank Financial in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Sherritt International’s FY2021 earnings at ($0.02) EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.18 EPS.

Separately, TD Securities upgraded shares of Sherritt International from a “hold” rating to a “speculative buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from C$0.65 to C$0.90 in a research report on Friday, January 14th.

Get Sherritt International alerts:

S opened at C$0.58 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.12, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.45. Sherritt International has a 1-year low of C$0.36 and a 1-year high of C$0.68. The firm has a market cap of C$230.42 million and a P/E ratio of -2.80.

Sherritt International Corporation engages in the mining, refining, and sale of nickel and cobalt from lateritic ores primarily in Canada and Cuba. The company operates through Moa Joint Venture and Fort Site, Metals Other, Oil and Gas, Power, and Technologies and Corporate segments It produces and sells agriculture fertilizers in Western Canada; and provides additional fertilizer storage and administrative facilities in Fort Saskatchewan, Alberta, and Canada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sherritt International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sherritt International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.