Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday morning.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on HWKN. BWS Financial raised their price target on shares of Hawkins from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hawkins from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th.

Get Hawkins alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ HWKN opened at $40.11 on Friday. Hawkins has a fifty-two week low of $29.32 and a fifty-two week high of $41.94. The stock has a market cap of $846.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.92 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.77. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.66.

Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.08. Hawkins had a net margin of 7.00% and a return on equity of 17.93%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Hawkins will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. This is an increase from Hawkins’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Hawkins’s dividend payout ratio is 21.94%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Hawkins by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,237,372 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $106,023,000 after purchasing an additional 52,053 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Hawkins by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,469,959 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $48,141,000 after purchasing an additional 14,853 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Hawkins by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 636,944 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $20,860,000 after purchasing an additional 27,295 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Hawkins by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 334,418 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $13,192,000 after purchasing an additional 3,220 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Hawkins by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 276,809 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $9,655,000 after purchasing an additional 3,477 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.32% of the company’s stock.

Hawkins Company Profile

Hawkins, Inc engaged in the distribution, blending, and manufacture of chemicals and specialty ingredients for a wide variety of industries. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Water Treatment, and Health and Nutrition. The Industrial segment provides g industrial chemicals, products, and services to the agriculture, chemical processing, electronics, energy, food, pharmaceutical, and plating industries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hawkins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hawkins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.