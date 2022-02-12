ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $37.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “ScanSource, Inc. serves North America as a value-added distributor of specialty technologies, including automatic identification and point-of-sale products, and business telephone products. Serving only the value added reseller, ScanSource is committed to growing specialty technology markets by strengthening and enlarging the value added reseller channel. ScanSource’s commitment to value added resellers includes offering a broad product selection, competitive pricing, fast delivery, technical support, sales training, customer financing and qualified leads. “

Separately, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of ScanSource from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th.

Shares of SCSC opened at $31.51 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $33.40 and its 200-day moving average is $33.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $808.26 million, a P/E ratio of 18.21 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.10. ScanSource has a 12-month low of $24.89 and a 12-month high of $40.83.

ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $864.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $848.55 million. ScanSource had a net margin of 1.37% and a return on equity of 11.89%. The business’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ScanSource will post 3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ScanSource news, CEO Michael L. Baur sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.31, for a total value of $353,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael L. Baur sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.10, for a total transaction of $36,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.56% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ScanSource by 68.9% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 944 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of ScanSource by 2.1% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 20,453 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $576,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of ScanSource by 4.2% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 14,209 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of ScanSource by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 26,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $912,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ScanSource by 28.1% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,420 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.16% of the company’s stock.

About ScanSource

ScanSource, Inc engages in the development and provision of technology products and services. It operates through the Worldwide Barcode, Networking and Security; and Worldwide Communications and Services segments. The Worldwide Barcode, Networking and Security segment offers enterprise mobile computing, cyber security, automatic identification and data capture, point-of-sale, electronic physical security, and three-dimensional printing technologies.

