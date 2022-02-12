Allison Mnookin Sells 3,334 Shares of Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) Stock

Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) Director Allison Mnookin sold 3,334 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.65, for a total value of $775,655.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Allison Mnookin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 9th, Allison Mnookin sold 3,333 shares of Bill.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total value of $816,585.00.

BILL opened at $236.79 on Friday. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $128.00 and a 52 week high of $348.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $217.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $252.31. The firm has a market cap of $24.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -99.91 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.15. Bill.com had a negative return on equity of 5.43% and a negative net margin of 54.69%. The business had revenue of $156.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.58 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on BILL shares. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Bill.com from $280.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Bill.com from $280.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Bill.com from $370.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. increased their price target on Bill.com from $284.00 to $366.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Bill.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $271.25.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BILL. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Bill.com by 1.1% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 55,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,099,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Bill.com by 292.1% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,726,000 after buying an additional 7,021 shares during the period. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. boosted its holdings in Bill.com by 2.1% in the second quarter. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. now owns 42,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,720,000 after purchasing an additional 883 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Bill.com by 14.4% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 67,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,330,000 after purchasing an additional 8,463 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Bill.com in the second quarter valued at $147,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.94% of the company’s stock.

About Bill.com

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

