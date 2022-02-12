Nomura Cuts General Motors (NYSE:GM) Price Target to $56.00

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) had its target price cut by Nomura from $66.00 to $56.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the auto manufacturer’s stock.

GM has been the topic of a number of other reports. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered General Motors from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on General Motors from $67.00 to $71.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered General Motors from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating and set a $75.00 target price (down from $78.00) on shares of General Motors in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on General Motors from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, General Motors presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $71.35.

NYSE:GM opened at $48.83 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.17. General Motors has a twelve month low of $47.07 and a twelve month high of $67.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $56.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The auto manufacturer reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $33.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.24 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 17.66% and a net margin of 7.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.93 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 6.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Christopher Hatto sold 7,353 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $477,945.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Craig B. Glidden sold 7,204 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $468,260.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 263,317 shares of company stock valued at $16,935,736. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Savior LLC increased its holdings in General Motors by 236.5% in the 3rd quarter. Savior LLC now owns 498 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in General Motors in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in General Motors by 50.1% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 518 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in General Motors in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of General Motors in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. 80.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of cars, trucks and automobile parts. It also provides automotive financing services through General Motors Financial Company, Inc The firm operates through the following segments: GM North America, GM International, Cruise and GM Financial.

