Nomura Cuts General Motors (NYSE:GM) Price Target to $56.00

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) had its target price cut by Nomura from $66.00 to $56.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the auto manufacturer’s stock.

GM has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised General Motors from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on General Motors from $74.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Nomura Instinet reissued a neutral rating and set a $56.00 target price (down from $66.00) on shares of General Motors in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on General Motors from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on General Motors from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, General Motors presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $71.35.

NYSE:GM opened at $48.83 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.17. General Motors has a twelve month low of $47.07 and a twelve month high of $67.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $56.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The auto manufacturer reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $33.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.24 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 17.66% and a net margin of 7.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.93 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 6.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Craig B. Glidden sold 14,191 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.05, for a total transaction of $923,124.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Mark L. Reuss sold 224,527 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.36, for a total value of $14,450,557.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 263,317 shares of company stock valued at $16,935,736. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in General Motors in the 3rd quarter worth about $205,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in General Motors by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 239,999 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $14,201,000 after purchasing an additional 28,785 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in General Motors by 25.9% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 648,639 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $38,380,000 after purchasing an additional 133,480 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in General Motors in the 2nd quarter worth about $104,000. Finally, Lincoln National Corp increased its holdings in General Motors by 76.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 18,988 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,124,000 after purchasing an additional 8,221 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.14% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Company Profile

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of cars, trucks and automobile parts. It also provides automotive financing services through General Motors Financial Company, Inc The firm operates through the following segments: GM North America, GM International, Cruise and GM Financial.

