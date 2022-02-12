KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Given New $87.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) had its target price lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $90.00 to $87.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the asset manager’s stock.

KKR has been the topic of several other research reports. Bank of America began coverage on KKR & Co. Inc. in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a neutral rating and a $86.00 price target on the stock. Argus increased their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $72.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded KKR & Co. Inc. from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $90.00 to $83.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on KKR & Co. Inc. in a research report on Friday, November 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $91.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $82.58.

NYSE:KKR opened at $62.76 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $71.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.55. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.68 and a 52 week high of $83.90. The company has a market capitalization of $36.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The asset manager reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.38. KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 5.97% and a net margin of 44.15%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a $0.145 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.47%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 2,078 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Fortress Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 2.8% in the third quarter. Fortress Wealth Group LLC now owns 5,965 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Fiduciary Group LLC lifted its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 1.9% in the third quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 9,375 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $718,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 7,230 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 0.4% in the second quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 51,030 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,023,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. 79.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About KKR & Co. Inc.

KKR & Co, Inc engages in the provision of investment and private equity asset management services. It manages investments across multiple asset classes includes private equity, energy, infrastructure, real estate, credit, and hedge funds. The firm operates business through four business lines: Private Markets, Public Markets, Capital Markets, and Principal Activities.

