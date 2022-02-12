Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Has $104,000 Stake in DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. decreased its position in shares of DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT) by 60.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,909 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 24,159 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in DHT were worth $104,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AXA S.A. acquired a new position in shares of DHT during the third quarter valued at about $471,000. Dean Investment Associates LLC raised its position in shares of DHT by 15.7% during the third quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 444,639 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,903,000 after buying an additional 60,270 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DHT during the third quarter valued at about $564,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in shares of DHT by 935.9% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 140,058 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $915,000 after buying an additional 126,538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Fund Management S.A. raised its position in shares of DHT by 12.8% during the third quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 94,459 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $617,000 after buying an additional 10,749 shares during the last quarter. 57.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE DHT opened at $5.68 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $970.13 million, a P/E ratio of -284.00 and a beta of -0.27. DHT Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.55 and a twelve month high of $7.19. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.72.

DHT (NYSE:DHT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The shipping company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $49.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.83 million. DHT had a negative net margin of 0.33% and a negative return on equity of 1.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 36.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that DHT Holdings, Inc. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. DHT’s dividend payout ratio is -400.00%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of DHT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DHT from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of DHT from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DHT has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.02.

DHT Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of a fleet of crude oil tankers. It operates through its integrated management companies in Monaco, Singapore, and Oslo, Norway. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

