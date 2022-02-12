Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Reduces Stock Position in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lowered its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) by 6.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,306 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Crake Asset Management LLP boosted its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 284.6% during the 3rd quarter. Crake Asset Management LLP now owns 1,084,046 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $55,752,000 after acquiring an additional 802,200 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Southwest Airlines during the 3rd quarter valued at $104,000. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 96.1% during the 3rd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 4,244 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 2,080 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 35.3% during the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 25,077 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after acquiring an additional 6,539 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 73.7% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 14,900 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $766,000 after acquiring an additional 6,321 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

LUV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Southwest Airlines from $71.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered Southwest Airlines from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Susquehanna lowered Southwest Airlines from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. MKM Partners lowered Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on Southwest Airlines from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Southwest Airlines has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.24.

Shares of NYSE:LUV opened at $45.53 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $43.60 and its 200 day moving average is $47.47. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 1 year low of $38.66 and a 1 year high of $64.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.46, a P/E/G ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.91.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The airline reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.07. Southwest Airlines had a negative return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 6.19%. The company had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.29) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 150.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

Southwest Airlines Co engages in the management of a passenger airline. It offers ancillary services such as earlybird check-in, upgraded boarding, and transportation of pets and unaccompanied minors. The firm operates in U.S. states, District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Mexico, Jamaica, The Bahamas, Aruba, Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

