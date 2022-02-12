Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp Purchases 8,997 Shares of Telefónica, S.A. (NYSE:TEF)

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp lifted its stake in Telefónica, S.A. (NYSE:TEF) by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 106,744 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,997 shares during the period. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp’s holdings in Telefónica were worth $503,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TEF. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Telefónica by 2.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 542,495 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,535,000 after buying an additional 12,853 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Telefónica by 308.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 755,382 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,315,000 after buying an additional 570,383 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Telefónica by 15.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,589,771 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $21,572,000 after buying an additional 608,158 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Telefónica by 4.2% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 97,165 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $456,000 after buying an additional 3,908 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Telefónica by 11.3% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 20,386 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 2,069 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on TEF shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Telefónica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Telefónica in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Barclays lowered shares of Telefónica from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $3.40 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Telefónica from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Telefónica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.30 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.23.

NYSE TEF opened at $4.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $28.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.27, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.46 and a 200-day moving average of $4.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Telefónica, S.A. has a 1-year low of $4.12 and a 1-year high of $5.17.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.1657 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 6.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 1st. Telefónica’s payout ratio is 10.19%.

About Telefónica

Telefónica SA engages in the provision of communication, information and entertainment solutions. It operates through the following brands: Telefónica, Movistar, O2, and Vivo. The company was founded on April 19, 1924 and is headquartered in Madrid, Spain.

