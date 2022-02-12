Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp Takes $366,000 Position in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:MSOS)

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:MSOS) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 11,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $366,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mariner LLC increased its holdings in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 26,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,057,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the period. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF by 42.1% in the 3rd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF by 91.0% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 955 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the period. WMS Partners LLC increased its holdings in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. WMS Partners LLC now owns 17,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $685,000 after buying an additional 617 shares during the period. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF by 38.6% in the 3rd quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 632 shares during the period.

AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF stock opened at $24.20 on Friday. AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF has a 12 month low of $19.55 and a 12 month high of $53.45. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.53.

