Insider Selling: Reading International, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDI) EVP Sells $12,567.50 in Stock

Reading International, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDI) EVP Margaret Cotter sold 2,750 shares of Reading International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.57, for a total value of $12,567.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Margaret Cotter also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 7th, Margaret Cotter sold 2,750 shares of Reading International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.23, for a total value of $11,632.50.

On Wednesday, February 2nd, Margaret Cotter sold 2,750 shares of Reading International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.49, for a total value of $12,347.50.

On Monday, January 31st, Margaret Cotter sold 2,750 shares of Reading International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.38, for a total value of $12,045.00.

NASDAQ RDI opened at $4.37 on Friday. Reading International, Inc. has a one year low of $3.86 and a one year high of $7.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.29 and a 200 day moving average of $4.72. The company has a market capitalization of $95.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.16 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.13.

Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.10). Reading International had a negative return on equity of 57.09% and a net margin of 13.61%. The business had revenue of $31.80 million during the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RDI. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Reading International by 240.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 3,620 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Reading International by 76.2% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 17,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 7,783 shares during the period. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Reading International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $170,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of Reading International by 42.4% during the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 28,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 8,578 shares during the period. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC grew its stake in shares of Reading International by 30.7% during the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 41,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 9,770 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.06% of the company’s stock.

About Reading International

Reading International, Inc is an entertainment and real estate company, which engages in the development, ownership, and operation of multiplex cinemas and retail and commercial real estate in the United States, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through the Cinema Exhibition and Real Estate segments.

