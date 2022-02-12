John P. Thayer Sells 400 Shares of Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) Stock

Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) EVP John P. Thayer sold 400 shares of Associated Banc stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.67, for a total value of $10,268.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

ASB opened at $25.18 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.76 and its 200-day moving average is $22.35. The stock has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a PE ratio of 11.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Associated Banc-Corp has a twelve month low of $18.40 and a twelve month high of $25.78.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $272.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $263.68 million. Associated Banc had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 31.05%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Associated Banc-Corp will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. Associated Banc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.53%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Associated Banc during the fourth quarter worth approximately $428,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Associated Banc by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,764,193 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,854,000 after purchasing an additional 156,208 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Associated Banc during the fourth quarter worth approximately $65,000. Bailard Inc. raised its holdings in Associated Banc by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 11,350 shares of the bank’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Associated Banc during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,136,000. 76.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ASB shares. TheStreet upgraded Associated Banc from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Associated Banc from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Associated Banc in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Associated Banc has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.60.

Associated Banc-Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which offers various banking and non-banking financial services to individuals and businesses through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Corporate and Commercial Specialty, Community, Consumer and Business, and Risk Management and Shared Services.

