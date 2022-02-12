Barrington Research Weighs in on Haemonetics Co.’s Q4 2022 Earnings (NYSE:HAE)

Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) – Equities research analysts at Barrington Research dropped their Q4 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Haemonetics in a report issued on Wednesday, February 9th. Barrington Research analyst M. Petusky now forecasts that the medical instruments supplier will post earnings of $0.62 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.75. Barrington Research has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Haemonetics’ Q2 2023 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.68 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.95 EPS.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.11. Haemonetics had a return on equity of 17.19% and a net margin of 3.35%. The business had revenue of $259.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $265.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James dropped their price target on Haemonetics from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup downgraded Haemonetics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Haemonetics from $68.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Haemonetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their price target on Haemonetics from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Haemonetics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.67.

Shares of NYSE HAE opened at $58.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.42. Haemonetics has a fifty-two week low of $43.50 and a fifty-two week high of $138.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of 97.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.33. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.04.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HAE. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Haemonetics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Haemonetics in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Haemonetics by 130.3% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 562 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Haemonetics in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Haemonetics by 123.0% in the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 921 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.49% of the company’s stock.

Haemonetics Corp. is a global healthcare company, which engages in the development and distribution of hematology products and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Plasma, Blood Center, Hospital, and Corporate. The Plasma segment offers automated plasma collection and donor management software systems.

