Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW) PT Set at €125.00 by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a €125.00 ($143.68) price target on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW) in a research note released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on BMW. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €135.00 ($155.17) price target on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. UBS Group set a €93.00 ($106.90) price target on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €90.00 ($103.45) target price on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Barclays set a €95.00 ($109.20) target price on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €120.00 ($137.93) target price on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €103.79 ($119.29).

Shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at €95.30 ($109.54) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $57.37 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average is €92.24 and its 200-day moving average is €87.22. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of €68.87 ($79.16) and a one year high of €100.42 ($115.43). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 144.44, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Bayerische Motoren Werke AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. It operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger cars, including off-road vehicles as well as spare parts, accessories, and mobility services under the BMW, MINI and Rolls-Royce brands.

