Short Interest in Taitron Components Incorporated (NASDAQ:TAIT) Decreases By 67.0%

Taitron Components Incorporated (NASDAQ:TAIT) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,000 shares, a decrease of 67.0% from the January 15th total of 18,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 30,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

NASDAQ:TAIT opened at $3.60 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.15. Taitron Components has a 52 week low of $3.26 and a 52 week high of $6.60. The stock has a market cap of $21.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.23 and a beta of 1.32.

Get Taitron Components alerts:

Taitron Components (NASDAQ:TAIT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.49 million for the quarter. Taitron Components had a net margin of 27.84% and a return on equity of 16.96%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a dividend of $0.045 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.00%. Taitron Components’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.15%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TAIT. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Taitron Components during the second quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in Taitron Components during the third quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Taitron Components during the second quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in Taitron Components by 106.4% during the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 24,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 12,468 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new position in Taitron Components during the second quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Institutional investors own 15.41% of the company’s stock.

Taitron Components Company Profile

Taitron Components, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of original designed and manufactured products and electronic components. It also offers discrete semiconductors and commodity integrated circuits, optoelectronic devices, passive components, and value-added engineering and turnkey services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Taitron Components Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taitron Components and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.