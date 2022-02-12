YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “YPF Sociedad Anonima is an international energy company, based on the integrated business of hydrocarbons, focalized in Latin America, with high standards of efficiency, profitability and responsibility. They have a dominant position in Argentina’s exploration, production, refining and marketing sectors, as well as a growing presence in petrochemicals. “

NYSE:YPF opened at $4.19 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 1.94. YPF Sociedad Anónima has a 1-year low of $3.34 and a 1-year high of $5.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.37.

YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.45 billion. YPF Sociedad Anónima had a negative return on equity of 4.16% and a net margin of 2.38%. Equities analysts forecast that YPF Sociedad Anónima will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of YPF. DGS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in YPF Sociedad Anónima during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in YPF Sociedad Anónima during the second quarter valued at $44,000. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its position in YPF Sociedad Anónima by 362.7% in the 3rd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 10,078 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 7,900 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in YPF Sociedad Anónima in the 3rd quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in YPF Sociedad Anónima in the 3rd quarter worth about $60,000. 13.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About YPF Sociedad Anónima

YPF SA engages in the exploration, production, and distribution of oil and gas. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Gas and Power, Downstream, Central Administration and Other. The Upstream segment sells petroleum and natural gas. The Gas and Power segment markets natural gas to third parties and downstream segment; and manages commercial and technical LNG Regasification Terminals in Bahia Blanca and Escobar.

