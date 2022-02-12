British American Tobacco (LON:BATS) Given a GBX 3,300 Price Target by Royal Bank of Canada Analysts

Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 3,300 ($44.62) target price on British American Tobacco (LON:BATS) in a research note published on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

BATS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 3,900 ($52.74) target price on British American Tobacco in a research note on Friday. Barclays boosted their target price on British American Tobacco from GBX 3,300 ($44.62) to GBX 3,400 ($45.98) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 3,100 ($41.92) target price on British American Tobacco in a research note on Friday. Citigroup reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 3,250 ($43.95) target price on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 3,700 ($50.03) target price on British American Tobacco in a research note on Friday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 3,556 ($48.09).

Get British American Tobacco alerts:

BATS opened at GBX 3,368.50 ($45.55) on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 2,939.47 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 2,737.69. British American Tobacco has a 12-month low of GBX 2,478 ($33.51) and a 12-month high of GBX 3,373 ($45.61). The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.25. The stock has a market capitalization of £77.30 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.49.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 24th will be given a dividend of GBX 54.45 ($0.74) per share. This is a positive change from British American Tobacco’s previous dividend of $53.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. This represents a yield of 1.67%. British American Tobacco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.78%.

About British American Tobacco

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour products, tobacco heating products, and modern oral products; combustible products; and traditional oral products, such as Swedish-style snus and American moist snuff. The company distributes its products to retail outlets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for British American Tobacco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for British American Tobacco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.